Brian May hits out at critics of Yungblud's Queen cover

Brian May has hit back at criticism of Yungblud's performance of Queen's 'We Are The Champions'.

The guitar legend was flooded with people's opinions after he re-shared the 25-year-old rocker's rendition of the 1977 hit for Apple Music, which he hailed "very classy".

Brian, 75, compared the negative comments to those the late frontman Freddie Mercury received in the early days of joining Queen.

He had captioned the clip: “Every now and then, while idly scrolling in the park, you come upon something that makes you go ‘wow.'

“And you just have to press that ‘follow’ button. Very classy.”

Responding to the hate, he wrote: "Well, this has been an eye-opener for me. I’m smiling quietly at all the ‘no’ comments. I remember so clearly the same kind of derision being poured on Freddie when we started out as Queen. As soon as I see someone who can inspire such strong reactions, positive and negative, I’m sure this person is a star performer.”

He added: “But just carry on kicking if you need to; perhaps it will make you feel better! I think the rest of us will keep an open mind.”

The high praise from Brian comes after another rock icon, Sir Mick Jagger, honoured Yungblud for carrying the torch for rock 'n' roll in the 21st century by presenting him with a guitar inspired by the late Buddy Holly's Gibson J-45.

It was a "dream come true" for the pop punk star, who is keen to work with the Stones now.

He said: “He’s a real hero of mine. We talked about music, the state of rock ’n’ roll, the energy within it and the diversity in rock music right now.

“Thank f*** people are getting p***** off again. “People need to be p***** off.

“That’s what rock ’n’ roll is founded on – energy and love.”

Asked if a Stones collaboration is on the cards, he replied: "I’d love that. We’re in contact, we’ve met and if the opportunity arises, absolutely.”