Gwen Stefani decorated bathroom walls with tabloid magazines

Gwen Stefani has decorated one of her bathrooms with tabloid magazine covers.

In an interview for The Wall Street Journal, the Hollaback Girl hitmaker admitted that she doesn't own a framed copy of her husband Blake Shelton's Sexiest Man Alive cover for People magazine.

However, Gwen revealed that she and Blake once decided to wallpaper one of the bathrooms in their Oklahoma home in paparazzi snaps of themselves.

"You know what we do have? When we built our house last year in Oklahoma, one of the bathrooms going out to the pool is every single tabloid cover, made into wallpaper," she said. "You go in there and you're like, 'Oh my God.' It's pretty funny."

Elsewhere in the chat, Gwen noted that she spends her free time gardening or developing products for her GXVE Beauty cosmetics line.

"I've gotten to dabble in so many different things, whether it be songwriting or designing fashion with L.A.M.B. and then Harajuku," the star continued. "This is different, because it's starting a business - those were licenses. I'm just not a business person. I grew up barely making it through high school. Everything I've done has been so much luck. With this, I feel almost like I'm smart enough to be able to do this now."

Gwen and Blake wed in July 2021.