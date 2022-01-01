Pusha T steps down as president of Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music

Pusha T has stepped down as president of Kanye West's record label, G.O.O.D. Music.

The rapper, real name Terrence Thornton, signed to the imprint in 2010 when it was under the umbrella of Def Jam Recordings, and in 2015, he was appointed president by West.

But in an interview for XXL magazine, Pusha revealed that he had left the organisation as a result of the string of antisemitic comments made by the controversial artist in recent months.

"We started working together in 2010. So, my relationship with him has never been like everybody else's in regard to the filter. I never had a filter with him," he said. "I've always spoke my mind. People gotta remember, too. This isn't new for me, when it comes to disagreeing with him politically and things like that."

Pusha went on to note that he hasn't spoken to Kanye since he was on tour earlier this year.

"I just expressed myself. I express myself to him a lot. He expressed his thoughts to me. And he got off the phone saying, 'Thank you. I know you don't agree with me, but you never kill me in the public. And some people can't wait to do that,'" the 45-year-old recalled.

Elsewhere in the chat, Pusha clarified that he is still with Def Jam.

"I'm at Def Jam. I have a 50/50 venture with Def Jam. For my own music and for my label," he stated.