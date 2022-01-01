Bob Dylan: 'Streaming has made music too easy'

Bob Dylan believes streaming services make music "too smooth and painless".



In a rare interview with The Wall Street Journal to promote his new book, The Philosophy of Modern Song, the legendary singer-songwriter shared that while he listens to some music via online platforms, he much prefers vinyl, CDs, and radio.



"Everything's too easy. Just one stroke of the ring finger, middle finger, one little click, that's all it takes. We've dropped the coin right into the slot," he said. "It's all too easy, too democratic. You need a solar X-ray detector just to find somebody's heart, see if they still have one."



Dylan went on indicate that he believes the best way to listen to music is on a record player.



"I bought three in an antique store in Oregon about 30 years ago. The tone quality is so powerful and miraculous, has so much depth. It always takes me back to the days when life was different and unpredictable," the 81-year-old continued.



Elsewhere in the conversation, Dylan explained that is interested in all genres, from ballads to country blues, and discovers new artists by "chance".



"I walk into things intuitively when I'm most likely not looking for anything. Performers and songwriters recommend things to me. Others, I just wake up and they're there," he added.



The Philosophy of Modern Song, which contains commentary on 66 songs by other artists, is now available to purchase.