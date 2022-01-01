Gwen Stefani is open to No Doubt reunion

Gwen Stefani won't rule out a No Doubt reunion.



The 53-year-old singer hasn't released a new album with the 'Don't Speak' hitmakers since 2012's 'Push and Shove', which in turns came 11 years after 2001's 'Rock Steady', but 'The Voice' coach admitted there's always a chance for more in the future.



Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, she said: "What are the odds of anything?. I was just on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'.



"She was one of my favorite celebrities when I was a little girl, and now I was just on the show with her. Anything can happen.



"I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt. We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right?



"All the ’90s people — Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes.”



In the years since Gwen last recorded with No Doubt, she has launched a Las Vegas residency and released two solo albums - 2016's 'This Is What the Truth Feels Like' and 2017’s 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas'.



With the band, the 'Just a Girl' singer released their 1992 self titled debut, 1995's 'The Beacon Street Collection' and 'Tragic Kingdom', and 2000's 'Return of Saturn'.



After 'Rock Steady' dropped the following year, she went onto launch her solo career, which included hit albums 'Love. Angel. Music. Baby.' in 2004, and then 'The Sweet Escape' two years later.



Meanwhile, her 'The Voice' co-star Camila Cabello recently revealed she'd love to collaborate with Gwen in the future.



She said: "I mean, we're so much closer than we've ever been by being on 'The Voice' together, so that's a start! I love her. She's the best."



She added: "She's just a punk rocker at heart."