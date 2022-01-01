Taylor Hawkins 'had so much positivity to share'

Taylor Hawkins "had so much energy and positivity to share".



Publicist Steve Martin - who founded Nasty Little Men in 1992 and has worked with the likes of Metallica, Gorillaz, Nirvana and David Bowie over the years - knew the late drummer through his role as Foo Fighters' longstanding publicist, and he grew close to the 'Best of You' musician before his death aged 50 in March.



Reflecting on their bond, he told Variety: "I’m very pragmatic about who amongst the clients becomes an actual friend, but Taylor was one.



"If the band didn’t work for four or five weeks and we didn’t have any contact, he’d call me just to say ‘What’s up?’



"He did that with a lot of people he considered friends, which I didn’t really learn until after he died. He had so much energy and positivity to share."



Steve pointed out that despite Taylor's commitments in both his work and home life, he still found time for his friends.



He added: "He didn’t have to do that: he played drums full-time in one of the biggest bands in the world, had all his side projects and session work, and was helping to raise three kids.



“He somehow found the time to brighten so many people’s days with these morning calls about a U2 b-side or something.”



Steve had to announce Taylor's death earlier this year, having also announced the deaths of Beastie Boys' Ad-Rock (Adam Yaunch) and David Bowie in 2012 and 2016 respectively.



He explained: "I don’t know how I do it, because it has always been done in a state of shock. It’s a blessing and a curse that I’ve seemed to get it right in all three of those situations.”