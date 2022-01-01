Elvis Costello and UB40 lead tributes to The Specials frontman Terry Hall

Elvis Costello and UB40 have led tributes to late The Specials frontman Terry Hall.



Members of the pioneering British band announced via social media on Monday night that the singer has passed away after a "brief illness". He was 63.



"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters, and lyricists this country has ever produced," they wrote in a statement.



Among those to honour Hall was new wave contemporary Costello.



"Sad to receive the news of Terry Hall's passing last night from Lynval Golding. Terry's voice was the perfect instrument for the true and necessary songs on The Specials,” he tweeted. “That honesty is heard in so many of his songs in joy and sorrow. My condolences to his family and friends."



In addition, members of UB40 issued a statement via social media.



“We are very sad to hear of the passing of Terry Hall the lead singer of @thespecials,” they posted. “Another one gone too soon! RIP Terry #terryhall #rip.”



Elsewhere, Hall’s former partner, The Go-Gos Jane Wiedlin, took to Twitter to share a tribute.



"Gutted to hear of the passing of #terryhall. He was a lovely, sensitive, talented and unique person. Our extremely brief romance resulted in the song Our Lips Are Sealed, which will forever tie us together in music history. Terrible news to hear this," she noted.



Her ex-bandmate, Belinda Carlisle also referenced The Go-Gos hit, which Hall co-wrote with Wiedlin, stating that they are, "Forever bound in music history".



Others to pay tribute from across the music and entertainment industries included Boy George, Ian Broudie, Billy Bragg, Tracey Thorn, Curtis Stigers, Massive Attack, and Matt Goss.



Over the course of a storied career that began in the late 1970s, Hall had hits with The Specials, Fun Boy Three, and The Colourfield, and collaborated with artists including Dave Stewart, Bananarama, the Lightning Seeds, Sinéad O'Connor, Stephen Duffy, Dub Pistols, Gorillaz, Damon Albarn, Lily Allen, and Shakespears Sister.



He is survived by his wife, director Lindy Heymann. The couple had one son together, while Hall has two older sons with his ex-wife, Jeanette Hall.