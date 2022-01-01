BTS will release new concert film in cinemas

BTS will release new concert film 'BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas' on the big screen in 2023.



The K-pop superstars performed a huge sold out show in Busan, South Korea in October - which was part of the city's World Expo 2030 bid - as they played a hit filled set which is now coming to theatre screens across the world from February 1.



According to a press release, the upcoming film has been remixed and re-edited and boasts "new close-up angles and a whole new view of the entire concert".



As well as the regular big screen, the concert will also be screen in other special formats, including ScreenX, 4DX and 4DX Screen.



Marc Allenby said Trafalgar Releasing – who are presenting the film alongside HYBE and CJ 4DPlex - are excited about "collaborating once again" with the two companies.



He added: "The group’s engagement with audiences has always been perfectly suited to the cinema, and we are excited to welcome fans from all corners of the globe to this must-see celebration.”



Jong Ryeol Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX, commented: “We are thrilled to announce our second ScreenX collaboration and first 4DX, 4DXScreeen collaboration with BTS.



"This film is made for both special formats, which fans can experience our movie completely through enlarged screens with 3 different angles and moving motion seats aligning to BTS’s music.”



'BTS Yet to Come' marks the fifth film the group has released over the past few years, while band members have focused on their respective solo careers for much of 2022.



The one-off show also marked the group's final performance together for a while, with the members' having to embark on mandatory military service.



Jin, the oldest member, reported for duty earlier this month, and the band are expected to get back together by 2025 once all members have completed their service.