Terry Hall, lead singer of The Specials, dies aged 63

Terry Hall, the lead singer of The Specials, has died at the age of 63.

Members of the British ska band announced on social media on Monday night that the singer has passed away after a "brief illness".

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced," they wrote.

"Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life... the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.

"He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity."

After some early changes, the core line-up of The Specials, which were founded in Hall's hometown of Coventry in 1977, comprised of Hall, Neville Staple, Lynval Golding, Roddy Radiation, Horace Panter, Jerry Dammers, John Bradbury, Dick Cuthell and Rico Rodriguez.

Hall rose to stardom as part of the band in the late '70s and early '80s with songs such as Ghost Town, Gangsters and Too Much Too Young. He left the band in 1981 and formed Fun Boy Three with Staple and Golding.

Staple told the BBC that Hall's death has hit him "hard", adding, "We fronted The Specials and Fun Boy Three together, making history. Terry, he surely will be missed."

Hall is survived by his wife, director Lindy Heymann. The couple had one son together, while Hall has two older sons with his ex-wife, Jeanette Hall.