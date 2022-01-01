Strictly star Fleur East is making a return to music

Fleur East is making a return to music.

The 35-year-old star was runner-up on 'The X Factor' in 2014 and last released music in 2020 but is returning to the charts in January with new single 'Count The Ways' following her recent success as a finalist on 'Strictly Come Dancing' alongside professional Vito Coppola.

She said: "I've already booked Vito for the music video. I've played him the song and we would love to work together again!"

The 'Sax' hitmaker went on to explain that she is now "finding her stride" with music once again as she recalled that her second album 'Fearless' was released shortly after the death of her father and just before the onset of COVID-19, which meant her first headlining tour couldn't go ahead as planned.

She told Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column: "It was shortly after my dad passed away and just at the time the pandemic came into our lives. I had to cancel my tour, I had to cancel all my promo. I had to cancel everything. It was such a shame. Since then, and since losing my dad, I'm finding my stride again."

Since her time on the reality singing competition, Fleur - who was beaten to the title of champion by Ben Haenow - has also launched a career as a presenter and regularly fronts the Hits Radio breakfast show but admitted that music is her first love.

She said: "Although I do presenting, fitness, and lots of other things, music is my number one love and I always feel quite vulnerable sharing my music with everybody. It's really a deep part of m...but I just feel like I am in a place now where I am ready for everyone to hear it. "

'Count The Ways' is out on January 27.