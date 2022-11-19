Neville Staple will 'hang onto' the memory of Terry Hall forever

Neville Staple will "hang onto" the memory of Terry Hall forever.

The 67-year-old musician knew that his bandmate from The Specials had been ill when he passed away on Monday (19.11.22) at the age of 63 but admitted that the news still "hit hard" and revealed that they had plans to work on music in the new year.

He tweeted: "This has hit me hard. We knew Terry had been unwell but didn’t realise how serious until recently. We had only just confirmed some 2023 joint music agreements together. In the music World, people have many ups and downs, but I will hang onto the great memories of Terry and I, making history fronting The Specials and Fun Boy three together. Rest easy Terry Hall."(sic)

The 'Ghost Town' hitmaker was also remembered by The Go-Go's' singer Jane Wieldin - with whom he co-wrote 'Our Lips Are Sealed' in 1981 after a brief romance - as she reacted to the "terrible news" of his death.

She said: "Gutted to hear of the passing of #terryhall. He was a lovely, sensitive, talented and unique person. Our extremely brief romance resulted in the song Our Lips Are Sealed, which will forever tie us together in music history. Terrible news to hear this."(sic)

The Specials tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we announce the

passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend,

brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.

“Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls.

“His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life... the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the

love. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity.

“Terry often left the stage at the end of The Specials’ life-affirming

shows with three words... ‘Love Love Love’.

“We would ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy at this very

sad time.”

Terry helped The Specials become pioneers of Britain’s ska scene after they formed with Jerry Dammers, Lynval Golding and Horace Panter in Terry’s native city of Coventry in 1977.

Terry joined a year later, while Neville, Roddy Byers and John Bradbury came into the group in 1978.