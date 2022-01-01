Gwen Stefani open to No Doubt reunion

Gwen Stefani isn't ruling out the idea of a No Doubt reunion.

The Just a Girl singer originally served as the lead vocalist for the rock group between 1987 until 2004, when she left to embark on a solo career.

While No Doubt remains on hiatus, during an interview for The Wall Street Journal published Monday, Gwen indicated she is open to getting back with guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal, and drummer Adrian Young.

“Anything can happen. I have no idea what's going to happen with No Doubt,” she revealed. “We haven't really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right? All the '90s people - Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes.”

Previously, Gwen returned to No Doubt in 2012, with the band going on to drop its sixth studio album Push and Shove.

The star is currently gearing up to play two gigs at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas over New Year.

Meanwhile, Blink-182’s The World Tour 2023/2024, which sees the rock band reunite with singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge, is set to begin in Mexico on 11 March.