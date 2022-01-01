Justin Bieber urges fans not to buy 'trash' merchandise from H&M

Justin Bieber has asked fans not to buy merchandise featuring his name and likeness from H&M.

On Monday, the Sorry hitmaker took to his Instagram Stories to claim that a line of clothing available at the high street retailer was "trash".

Justin also alleged that H&M bosses had failed to ask him for permission to sell the collection.

"I didn't approve any merch collection that they put up at H&M... all without permission and approval. SMH (shaking my head) I WOULDN'T BUY IT IF I WERE YOU (sic)," he wrote, before adding: "The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it. Don't buy it."

At present, there is a line of hoodies featuring photographs of Justin available to buy on the company's website as well as some T-shirts and a tote bag.

But despite the Canadian star's allegations, a representative for H&M dismissed the allegations.

"As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures," they commented.