Drake loses $1 million FIFA World Cup bet - report

Drake reportedly lost a $1 million (£822,000) bet on the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

The Hotline Bling rapper revealed over the weekend that he had placed the bet on Argentina beating France in the final in Qatar. Although the team won on Sunday, Drake reportedly didn't receive the payout because Argentina's victory occurred during the penalty shootouts.

According to Vulture, Drake "bet in a market where extra time isn't counted and the result is determined based on the score after 90 minutes of play."

At the end of the traditional match, Argentina and France drew 2-2 and they were tied 3-3 at the end of 30 minutes of extra time, leading to penalties. During the crucial shootouts, Argentina won 4-2.

If Argentina had won during the traditional game, the God's Plan hitmaker would have walked away with $2.75 million (£2.3 million) - a profit of $1.75 million (£1.4 million).

Drake shared a screengrab of his bet on Instagram on Saturday night and also posted a video showing him discussing his bets with a friend.

"I'll take Argentina, he'll take France," Drake said in the since-deleted clip. "We'll make that happen, that'll be a vibe."

The avid better and gambler placed the wager on cryptocurrency casino Stake, which he partnered with earlier this year.