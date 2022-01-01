Britney Spears's father Jamie helping her ex Kevin Federline write book

Britney Spears's father Jamie Spears is working with her ex-husband Kevin Federline on a book.

The pop star's father spoke publicly for the first time in a decade in an interview with Daphne Barak for The Mail on Sunday over the weekend.

In the article, the journalist revealed that Jamie and Kevin, the father of Britney's two children, are on speaking terms and the family patriarch is helping his daughter's ex-husband with a book.

"(Jamie) agreed to help with a new book that Kevin Federline is now putting together about fatherhood in the midst of such public drama," the reporter wrote.

Jamie and Kevin went through a rough patch a few years ago after the dancer filed a restraining order against him for allegedly abusing his oldest son Sean Preston, now 17, in September 2019. The order, which banned him from seeing Sean and the former couple's youngest son Jayden James, 16, lasted three years and has now expired.

"I miss my two boys really, really bad," Jamie said of their estranged relationship. "You know, we were very, very close. They were around that age where you could start having a good time with them. But they were developing a mind of their own. God makes things happen for a reason. I don't know what that reason is but it's been a tough three years without them. The family's a mess. All we can do is keep praying."

Kevin has expressed "no hard feelings" towards Jamie and insisted he would be "welcome" back in his grandsons' lives when the boys feel ready.

"I told Kevin I really do want to see them, and I want to be a part of them. I like to hear what's going on with them," Jamie said. "But at this point right now? The boys have to be comfortable. In their time it's going to happen."

Kevin was married to Britney between 2004 and 2007. He has sole custody of the children, who are estranged from the singer.