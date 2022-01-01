FLO don't want to be in Little Mix's 'shadow'

FLO don't want to be in Little Mix's "shadow".

The all-female trio - comprising Jorja Douglas, Renée Downer, and Stella Quaresma - just made history as the first group to win the BRITs Rising Star prize.

And the girls have insisted they want to forge their own path, though they are grateful to the girl group - who went on hiatus this year - for having "paved the way for us".

In an interview with Metro's Guilty Pleasures column, Jorja, 20, said: "We’re creating our own thing. We don’t want to be in their (Little Mix’s) shadow.

"Obviously, they paved the way for us. We wouldn’t have been able to win our BRIT if they hadn’t won their BRIT [for best British group in 2021]."

The 'Losing You' singers have set their sights on a headline slot at America's Coachella festival, and back home, they'd like to see themselves on the cover of British Vogue magazine.

Renée, also 20, said of their aspirations: "Headline Coachella. Ooh, cover of British Vogue. Edward Enninful, if you’re listening, get in touch."

FLO were "so shocked and grateful" to win the accolade.

They said in a statement: “From growing up watching the BRITs, to finding each other and forming FLO, releasing our first body of work in 2022, and winning a BRIT award in the same year! We are so shocked and grateful. We are the first group to win the BRITs Rising Star!

“We’ve just made history and couldn’t have done it without our wonderful fans and supportive families. It’s truly a dream come true. We feel so empowered creating the music we love and we hope others feel that too.”

The group made their name after releasing their 1990s-influenced debut ‘Cardboard Box’ this year, which they have performed on shows such as ‘Later... with Jools Holland’.

Previous winners include Adele, Florence and the Machine, Sam Fender and Celeste.

Cat Burns and Nia Archives were also shortlisted for the award, originally known as the Critics’ Choice prize.

The BRIT Awards with Mastercard 2023 will take place on Saturday, February 11 at London's The O2 arena.