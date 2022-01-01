SZA didn't expect people to vibe with her new album SOS

SZA "never in a million years" expected her album 'SOS' to blow up as it has.

The 'I Hate U' singer released her long-awaited second album 'SOS' to major acclaim this month, five years after her debut studio album 'Ctrl', but SZA feared it would be hated and told her record label to consider moving the release date to January.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, she continued: “[Another] part of me was just like, I just wanna get it over with. I wanna meet my own fate. If [people] hate it, then great. I can never do music again. And I told my engineer, we’ll move to India and we’ll live on an ashram and we’ll take a vow of silence and that’s it.

“And it is also really scary that it didn’t go that way because I’m like, now what do I do."

Now she's delivered the record, SZA - whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe - plans to "disappear" for "as long as I can".

In a recent interview with Consequence, she said: “I’m gonna disappear, definitely, for as long as I can.

We kinda knocked it out. I need to shoot as many videos as I can, so I can disappear for longer.”

The 33-year-old star has, however, promised a deluxe edition of 'SOS', with the likes of Doja Cat, Lizzo and The Weeknd teased to appear.

The 'Kiss Me More' star recently explained that the reason for the long gap between her first and second record was nothing to do with "album pressure", but finding it hard to fit in time for the LP while dealing with life.

SZA's grandmother’s battle with Alzheimer’s and the COVID-19 pandemic made it even harder.

She said: “It’s not like the album pressure, it’s just, life is f****** hard.

“To be expected to do anything at a high level while life is life-ing is f****** crazy. This isn’t meant for a person, it’s meant for a machine.”