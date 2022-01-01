Lewis Capaldi's ticket sales in Germany are 'abysmal'

Lewis Capaldi is struggling to sell tickets to his show in Berlin.

The Scottish superstar has revealed sales for his German concert at the 17,000-capacity Mercedes-Benz Arena are "abysmal" compared to the rest of Europe.

He told Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2: “Big arena tour in the UK, and they’re going to hear us in Europe for the first time, which is selling well – except for Germany.

“People in Germany are really not vibing with my music, I have to say at the minute. Ticket sales are abysmal.

“That’s a word that I don’t get to use often.

“Everywhere else you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s going to sell out, or that’s going to sell really well, blah blah blah’, and you can kind of see them going up.

“The show in Berlin is 17,000 people, that’s what the arena can hold.

“And I have sold 1,373 tickets.”

He quipped: “Come on Germany. Get off your backsides and do something!”

Meanwhile, Michael Bublé recently jokingly vowed to "cancel Christmas" if Lewis' song 'Pointless' doesn't make it to number one.

The latter recently joked he had a "gripe to grind" with the 'Home' singer as his new single is being thrashed by festive songs in the charts.

He quipped that he needed to have a word with the Canadian star, whose 2012 cover of 'It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas' is among those keeping his track co-written with Ed Sheeran from the top spot.

Lewis told the audience during filming for 'In Concert with Lewis Capaldi' for BBC Radio 2: "No one told me that it was probably a bad idea to release a song at Christmas, a song that has no reference to Christmas.

"We’re really being hammered in the charts by Christmas songs.

Not that it matters, but you know, these record labels want some money."

He then quipped: "So, if anyone sees Michael Bublé, you let him know I’m looking for him. I’ve got a gripe to grind with Mr Bublé!"

And the 47-year-old star has since backed Lewis to top the chart.

In a TikTok clip, he said: “This is a message to Lewis Capaldi and only Lewis Capaldi.

"Hi Lewis, now that I have you alone let me just tell you how deeply crushed I am that my music could ever get in the way of your song going to number one.

“It’s an amazing song and you’re an amazing dude, I am putting it on my Christmas playlist right now and I am telling you right now, Pointless is so beautiful.

“If it doesn’t go to number one, Christmas should be cancelled, and maybe even Hanukkah.”

However, it's looking like LadBaby will claim their fifth consecutive Christmas number one with their food bank fundraiser 'Food Aid', a parody of 1984 classic 'Band Aid'.