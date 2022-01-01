Adele intends to launch lingerie line - report

Adele is rumoured to be launching a lingerie line.

According to The Sun, the Rolling in the Deep singer, 34, plans to sell other items such as jewellery, perfume, and clothing.

The publication reported that Adele's company Melted Stone has filed an application to trademark the phrase "1, 2, Free" for goods in the U.S. after receiving approval in the U.K.

The application lists a number of items, including "articles of underclothing", as well as watches, luggage, headgear, bags, backpacks, wallets, and even key fobs.

"This venture could see her selling a wide range of items - particularly in the lucrative American market where she is huge," a music industry source claimed.

The source continued, "It shows that as well as being a great singer-songwriter, Adele is a canny businesswoman."

Adele is currently performing at Caesars Palace's The Colosseum as part of her Weekends With Adele residency, which began in Las Vegas last month after being postponed by almost a year because the production wasn't ready.

The shows, which run until March 2023, have drawn in an A-list crowd and give Adele the platform for candid interaction with her audience between songs.