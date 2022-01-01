Rebecca Ferguson marries partner Jonny Hughes

British singer Rebecca Ferguson has married her partner Jonny Hughes.

The 36-year-old, who rose to fame as a contestant on The X Factor in 2010, tied the knot with the sports agent at The Dorchester hotel in London on 12 November.

Revealing the "fairytale" nuptials in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine on Sunday, Rebecca explained the significance of the venue to her.

"Years ago when I was starting out, I’d get the Megabus from Liverpool to London," she revealed. "It was cheap as chips. We used to drive past Park Lane.

"It was inspirational for me because I’d be looking at The Dorchester, thinking, 'One day I’ll get to stay there.' It was a dream come true for me to get married there."

Rebecca and Jonny, who have been together for five years, were joined by their family members, including her children Lillie, 18, Karl, 16, and eight-year-old Arabella.

The couple announced their engagement on New Year’s Day this year.

The star, who has been outspoken against abuses in the music industry and reality TV, also said the wedding meant she has put the "horrible stuff" behind her and found "peace and happiness".

Rebecca is retiring from the music industry after releasing one more album in 2023, after which she plans to "dedicate (her) time and energy into helping and nurturing emerging artists and fighting for better treatment".