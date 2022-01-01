Foals to 'down tools' and take a break in 2023

Foals are planning to "down tools" and take a break in 2023.

The band will have a busy summer with their headlining sets at the Reading and Leeds festivals as well as a US tour with Paramore but they haven't got much planned for the first few months of the year so the rockers are hoping to enjoy some well-deserved time off.

Frontman Yannis Philippakis told NME: "We’ve got some time off in early 2023, which will be great. We’ll probably just rest and recuperate because this tour has been awesome but quite long ...

“We should down tools for a bit and just enjoy where we are in our lives for a minute and stretch our legs creatively."

Foals are also planning to announce sets at a number of non-UK festivals, but Reading and Leeds will be their only UK date.

They previously headlined the festival back in 2016 and Philippakis went on to insist fans will be in for a treat when the band take to the stage again for the double-site event in August.

He said: "We didn’t necessarily expect to do it a second time. To be asked back is awesome. We’ve had a connection to the festival ever since we started and it’s going to be ripping. It’s definitely one of the wildest festivals so for us it’s going to be the perfect headline show. The energy is going to be to the max.”

Philippakis refused to give away any of the "surprises" they've got lined up, but added: "We’ve got a couple of little surprises that we’re working on that I can’t really tell you about now. We put on one of the best live shows in the world so it’s going to be sick."