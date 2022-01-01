Billy Joel postpones Madison Square Garden concert due to 'viral infection'

Billy Joel has been placed on vocal rest after being diagnosed with a "viral infection".

Reps for the singer confirmed the December show would be moved to a later date in a statement shared with Variety on Saturday evening, saying the Uptown Girl singer was "under strict doctor's orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection".

On Sunday, the Piano Man hitmaker took to Twitter to confirm he would be postponing his show set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday night due to an illness.

"I'm disappointed to share that I'm under doctor's orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection so unfortunately, I must postpone my Monday, December 19th concert at Madison Square Garden to June," he wrote. "I'm so sorry to let you know so close to the show day, but I was hoping to be closer to a full recovery by now. Sadly, that hasn't happened."

The gig is now scheduled to take place on 2 June. Tickets don't need to be exchanged.

"I look forward to seeing you in the New Year," the 73-year-old added.

Billy's run at Madison Square Garden is expected to resume on 13 January.

The December show would have been Joel's 86th monthly and 132nd-lifetime show at the Garden, in a residency that began in January 2014.