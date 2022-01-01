Ricky Martin and Niall Horan congratulate Argentina on 2022 FIFA World Cup victory

Ricky Martin and Niall Horan have led celebrities congratulating Argentina on winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

After an intense match held at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, the Argentine team - captained by Lionel Messi - defeated defending champions France on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time.

In response to the win, Ricky took to Instagram to share a video of him in an Argentina shirt and jumping around in his living room.

"God. This is crazy. Congratulations! #Argentina #worldcup #Final," the Puerto Rican star added in the caption.

Former One Direction singer Niall added, "WHAT A GAME OF FOOTBALL !! Congratulations Argentina!" while Boy George wrote, "Wow #ArgentinaVsFrance what a match! Feel sad for France but proud for #Messi."

Elsewhere, DJ Zedd described the match as "one of the best football games ever", and actor Hugh Jackman praised the "herculean efforts by both teams".

And though Kid Cudi was new to soccer, he became a fan while watching the match.

"I've never watched soccer before but this s**t LIT," he added. "Happy for Argentina!!! #Messi."