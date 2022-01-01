Britney Spears's father Jamie Spears breaks silence on conservatorship

Britney Spears's father Jamie Spears has spoken out publicly for the first time in a decade.



The popstar was involuntarily placed under a conservatorship in 2008, with her dad serving as one of her conservators.



Following a legal battle, and the establishment of the #FreeBritney movement, the controversial agreement was terminated in November 2021 after the Toxic hitmaker made a public testimony in which she accused her managers and family of abuse.



Reacting to the end of the court arrangement in an interview for The Mail on Sunday, Jamie defended his role within the conservatorship.



"Not everybody's going to agree with me. It's been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don't know if she'd be alive. I don't," he said. "For protecting her, and also protecting the kids (Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16), conservatorship was a great tool."



As part of the conversation, Jamie claimed Britney had "no money" at the time she was placed under conservatorship, but was able to rebuild her wealth over the next 13 years.



The father of three also defended his role within the arrangement.



"My understanding of a conservatorship is to help someone regain their life and return back to society, and to be able to live normally. I want to say that I made a difference. There were a few people behind me that really helped bring it to a point where we could help her," the 70-year-old added.



Britney has not yet responded to Jamie's claims.