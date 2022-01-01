Rihanna shares first look at baby son

Rihanna has offered fans the very first glimpse of her baby son.

The Barbadian singer and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, welcomed a little boy in May. They are yet to announce the tot's name.

But after the new parents were spotted with the seven-month-old on the set of a photoshoot held on a beach in Malibu, California on Friday, Rihanna took to TikTok the following day to share an adorable clip of her son.

Simply captioned "hacked," the footage shows the little boy smiling at his mother while sitting in a car seat.

"You tryna get mommy's phone?" the 34-year-old can be heard asking.

The post, which has already racked up over four million likes, marks Rihanna's first foray into the video-sharing site TikTok.

And while the Umbrella hitmaker is yet to disclose her son's moniker, in an interview with The Washington Post in November, she promised it wouldn't remain a secret forever.

"We've just been living," she smiled. "But I guess there's a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there."