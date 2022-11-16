Jesy Nelson films new music video

Jesy Nelson has filmed a new music video.

The 31-year-old pop star left Little Mix in 2020 after almost a decade with the girl group and has only released solo single 'Boyz' with Nicki Minaj since - which was met with accusations of "black-fishing" - but is said to have "quietly" filmed a music video for her song 'Cried Out' in London on Friday (16.11.22)

A music insider told The Sun on Sunday’s Bizarre column: "This new record marks a fresh start for Jesy, she's had a year to get over the drama of her ill-fated first single which was actually met with a lot of critical positivity and has put the episode behind her. She's poured a lot of her feelings into the lyrics and hopes the track will mark the beginning of a new era for her. She's excited and ready to go!"

According to the outlet, the new music video was directed by her ex-boyfriend Harry James - who she split from in 2018 after 16 months of dating - after he was at the helm of the 'Boyz' music video last year.

The 'Confetti' hitmakers went on hiatus in 2022 but Jesy's bandmate Leigh Anne Pinnock signed a deal with Warner Records in March and has been in the studio with 'Secrets' singer RAYE, while Jade Thirlwall is said to be "taking a break" from music.

What's more, Perrie Edwards has recently been in the studio with songwriter Kamille - who penned several hits with the 'X Factor' winning girl group - teased that her solo career will "blow everyone's minds."