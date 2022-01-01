Aled Jones’ Christmas album confusion

Aled Jones couldn’t tell whether it was him or Russell Watson singing on their new Christmas album.

The pair have joined forces on festive LP ‘Christmas with Aled and Russell' and while the ‘Walking in the Air’ hitmaker acknowledged the collaboration could have been “an unmitigated disaster”, he admitted the results of their recording successions surpassed his expectations.

He said: “This time I think the blend of the voices and the harmonies has been the best it’s ever been. We’ve done a tour, we’ve done two other albums.

“There are moments now where I have said to the producer, ‘Is that Russ singing or me?’

“There was no guarantee this would work, we’d not sung together before, it could have been an unmitigated disaster.

The pair have been on tour to support the record and are planning to work together again in the future.

Aled exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “On tour we [had] a bit of time, so it is a perfect time to get together and do a bit of tinkering.”

Russell added: “I’d definitely be up for another project with him. But maybe do something more original. We’re definitely going to do a bit of writing together, so watch this space!”

The two stars have had a great time on tour together.

Aled said: “We just get on with it, we’re next door to each other. There’s never a bad word, we just have a lot of fun. With a big tour like this what’s there not to enjoy? You’ve got catering and a band with you, it’s one big team effort and everyone gets on.

“When you’re on a Christmas tour once you see that Christmas tree on stage you’re reminded that people come to this sort of tour because they want to feel uplifted. They want to feel happy and warm inside and it’s the same for us up on stage.”

Russell added: “It’s basically non-stop laughing, we’re like two school children when we get together.”