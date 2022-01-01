Luke Evans: Adele is my inspiration

Luke Evans was inspired by Adele to write a track for his new album.

The 43-year-old star released his second album 'A Song for You' last month and revealed that he is a huge fan of the 'Someone Like You' superstar and was inspired by her traditional style of heartbreak ballads to pen his own track after going through lockdown in the States.

He said:"It's mad! It was made with a dream and to do it a second time and to have the opportunity to think of the songs I wanted to sing and do them with an incredible orchestra. I've been writing with an amazing songwriter called Amy Wadge, she's written with Diana Ross, Ed Sheeran, literally, like Andrea Bocelli. She's a fellow Welsh person like me and we just clicked. We met just before COVID and I went to the States, spent my lockdown there.

"Track three is called 'Horizons Blue' and it was the second song we wrote together, I didn't know what I was writing, just poetry. It was magical, even though we were all going through this worry. There was no vaccination at that point so we were all living in a bit of fear but I had an optimistic moment and I saw the horizons blue and it reminded it of positive things.

"Adele is one of my favourite artists, she writes about love, loss, losing love and finding it and whatever and I thought 'I'm going to try to write one of my own.'

Meanwhile, the 'Beauty and the Beast' actor - who started his career on the West End stage before landing a career in Hollywood - went on to add that he made a "pact" with himself that if he hadn't made it by the age of 30, he would quit showbusiness altogether.

Speaking on 'James Martin's Saturday Kitchen', he added: "I made a pact with myself around the age of 26 or 27 that if I wasn't moving the needle at all in the business I was gonna leave it at 30. It didn't bother me, I'd had a good run. But there's not enough money in it! I couldn't save any money, I'm an only child. So I made the decision and then the movie thing just happened. It came out of the blue because I managed to get myself into a play at the Donmar Warehouse and from that I got an agent in America. In eight months, I was in my first movie, which was 'Clash of the Titans.'"