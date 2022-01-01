Sean 'Diddy' Combs teases new music

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has promised to unveil new music early next year.

During an interview with Billboard, the hip-hop mogul revealed he will be "dropping (new music) top of the year."

Diddy didn't divulge any further details, but should he release a studio album, it will be his first since 2006's Press Play.

In addition, the rapper shared that his son Christian Combs, known as King, is planning on dropping new music - but at a separate time to his dad.

And while King, 24, may be following in his father's footsteps by breaking into the music industry, it's his late mother Kim Porter who has proved to be a constant source of inspiration.

"She's, like, my biggest fan. I've really been working and doing music since I was 16. Like my pops said, from the jump he wasn't going to help me give me no producer help, writer help, because he didn't want me to ever have to lean on him or depend on him," he insisted.

In recent years, King has collaborated with the likes of Kodak Black and Chris Brown.