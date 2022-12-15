Sophie Ellis-Bextor brings Christmas Kitchen Disco to London

Sophie Ellis-Bextor brought a one-off Kitchen Disco Christmas Party to London on Thursday (15.12.22) night.



The 43-year-old singer became renowned for her singalong specials on Instagram during lockdown, and she marked the launch of the Ultra Connected Christmas House, powered by Vodafone Pro II broadband, by adding a special festive twist to her short set.



As well as singing her own songs including 'Take Me Home', 'Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)', 'Murder on the Dancefloor' and 'Get Over You', Sophie threw in festive covers of Shakin' Stevens' 'Merry Christmas Everyone' and Brenda Lee's 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree'.



And that's not all because Sophie - who dressed in festive red sparkles for the occasion - also treated the audience, which included Kimberly Wyatt, Ellie Simmons and Neil Jones, to covers of Molokos 'Sing It Back' and Madonna's 'Like A Prayer'.



Earlier in the evening, Candice Brown took part in a festive-themed cookalong, whipping up sweet and savoury pancakes to highlight the use of fast broadband with connected kitchen appliances.



The Ultra Connected Christmas House will be open exclusively in London on Friday (16.12.22), where visitors can book a place to put Pro II broadband to the test and sign up to sessions led by influencers including Scott Can Eats (Quickmas Cocktails), Tomi Adebayo (Gaming) and Adam Ali (Fast Festive Make Up).



Vodafone's Pro II broadband brings the UK’s fastest WiFi technology throughout the home supported by unbreakable 4G back up, and allows for more than 150 devices to be connected to the Vodafone Ultra Hub and Super WiFi 6E Booster.



Max Taylor, Chief Commercial Officer from Vodafone UK said: “As the UK’s largest full fibre provider, families that choose Vodafone Pro II will have superfast and reliable internet to see them through the festive season. Our Ultra Hub router is the fastest in the UK, making sure all corners of the home are connected, all for a great price”.