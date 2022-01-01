NEWS Sam Ryder rockets to Number 1 debut with 'There’s Nothing But Space, Man!' Newsdesk Share with :





Sam Ryder finds himself among the stars, as his debut album There’s Nothing But Space, Man! soars straight in at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart, the perfect end to a year of breathtakingly near-misses for the Eurovision hero.



The Essex singer who came runner-up to Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest in May, before landing at Number 2 on the Official Singles Chart, finally gets his moment at the top of the tree with his debut album release.



Tonight Sam becomes the first British male solo artist to debut at Number 1 in over three years, after Sam Fender topped the chart with his debut LP Hypersonic Missiles in 2019. Ryder is also the first solo artist to debut at Number 1 with their first full-length release since Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour in May 2021.



The album is the most physically purchased and digitally downloaded of the week, as well as the best-selling release in UK independent record shops.



Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, Sam Ryder says: “It looks like Christmas came early, because we achieved a Number 1 record together. Thank you all so much. If you knew the amount of people who’ve worked so hard on this, it’d blow your mind. This is pure collaboration.



“It couldn’t have been done without so many fabulous, amazing, optimistic legends. I love you, peace!”



Close behind at Number 2 is American singer SZA, with her second studio album and first in five years, SOS. Featuring an impressive line-up of guest vocalists, it’s her highest-charting ever in the UK - previous album Ctrl reached Number 45 - and the most streamed album of the week by far.



Meanwhile, Michael Bublé’s Christmas is still on the climb (4) as is Andre Rieu’s Silver Bells (5). Rebounding three places back into the Top 10 this week is Bruce Springsteen’s Only The Strong Survive (10).

Sam Fender enjoys a strong return to the Top 40 this week, as Seventeen Going Under soars 30 places to Number 13 following the release of its deluxe live edition. Meanwhile, his brand-new collection Live From Finsbury Park debuts at Number 17.



Finally, American rapper and singer A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie earns his third UK Top 40 album with Me Vs. Myself, landing straight in at Number 22. Previously he reached Number 23 with 2019’s Hoodie Szn, and 2020 studio album Artist 2.0 peaked at Number 11.

