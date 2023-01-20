Maneskin share new song LA FINE and share RUSH! track-listing

Maneskin have shared the new single 'LA FINE' from their eagerly-awaited third studio album, ‘RUSH!’.

The 2021 Eurovision winners will drop their follow-up to 2021’s ‘Teatro D’ira: Vol. I' on January 20, 2023.

The full track-listing has also been unveiled, revealing a feature from Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello on the track 'GOSSIP'.

The LP also includes the singles ‘THE LONELIEST’, ‘SUPERMODEL' and 'MAMMAMIA'.

Damiano David and co covered Elvis Presley's classic 'If I Can Dream' for Baz Luhrmann's biopic 'Elvis' earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Italian rockers recently admitted they feel they've proved their critics wrong with their recent success.

The popular group - formed in 2016 - have enjoyed a meteoric rise since winning the Eurovision Song Contest, and the band believes their recent success has justified their stubborn approach.

Frontman Damiano explained: "Everything started well, and then all of a sudden, people started trying to stop us from doing what we thought was the best thing for us.

"That kind of music with that aesthetic, communicating that way and people weren't agreeing with us. But we kept believing in it and, in the end, they said we were right."

Ethan Torchio, the band's drummer, insisted the group have never deviated from their original plan, despite facing outside pressure and criticism.

He said: "The people who criticised us in the past days now are struggling. And they're like, 'You're the best rock band ever, you're incredible, you're great.' But you never said that before we were famous, so we don't trust you."

Damiano added: "Where are those people now? I don't know. I think they're having tough nights because we made it. I think they have a lot of itches."

Despite this, Damiano has struggled to deal with his new-found fame.

The singer prefers spending time at home but he's now having to adjust to his new reality.

He said: "I think it's hard and everybody reacts in a different way.

"I struggled a bit because I'm a home guy, and I'm very chilled and I don't really like to stay away from home for too long. But of course, you have to deal with it and find some ways to feel like you're at home, even if you're not. So I learned some tricks that helped me stay focused and healthy."

The track-listing for 'RUSH!' is:

1. 'Own My Mind'

2. 'Gossip' with Tom Morello

3. 'Timezone'

4. 'Bla Bla Bla'

5. 'Baby Said'

6. 'Gasoline'

7. 'Feel'

8. 'Don't Wanna Sleep'

9. 'Kool Kids'

10. 'If Not For You'

11. 'Read Your Diary'

12. 'Mark Chapman'

13. 'LA Fine'

14. 'Il dono della vita'

15. 'Mammamia'

16. 'Supermodel'

17. 'The Loneliest'