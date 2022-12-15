Billie Eilish joined by Dave Grohl for My Hero cover at LA gig

Billie Eilish wowed fans by bringing out Dave Grohl at her Los Angeles gig.



The 'bad guy' hitmaker was joined on stage at the Kia Forum on Thursday night (15.12.22) by the Foo Fighters frontman to cover the rock band's 90s classic 'My Hero acoustically.



Fans were in for one more treat, as Phoebe Bridgers came out to duet with Billie on her song ‘Motion Sickness’.



Earlier this week, Labrinth performed 'I've Never Felt So Alone' from the 'Euphoria' soundtrack with the 20-year-old Grammy winner.



Meanwhile, Billie is among the headliners for Reading and Leeds 2023.



Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, The Killers, Foals and Imagine Dragons have also been confirmed to top the bill when the iconic festival returns to Reading's Richfield Avenue and Leeds' Bramham Park on August 25 to 27 with its biggest lineup to date.



The six major headliners will be joined by an eclectic mix of artists in rock, indie, alternative, hip-hop and dance.



Becky Hill, Bicep Live, Wet Leg, Central Cee, Declan McKenna, Don Broco, Steve Lacy, MK, Inhaler, Slowthai, Tion Wayne and Trippie Redd were also confirmed in the first line-up announcement.



Along with the likes of Slowthai, Eliza Rose, Baby Queen, You Me At Six and The Snuts.



More names will be added to the bill in due course.



Headliner Sam said: “I first went to Leeds Festival with Dean when we were teenagers. We had a wild time, a rite of passage. Ten years later and we’re headlining. I’m so excited, it’s going to be f****** intergalactic! See you down the front.”



Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis said: “We’re so hyped to be back at Reading and Leeds. We’ll never forget the rush of headlining Leeds in the absolute pouring rain in 2016, a show that was one of our most intense ever, or back in 2008 at Reading feeling possessed, climbing the rigging and launching myself headfirst into the crowd.



"We’ve always had an amazing and feral time playing here, one of the greatest festivals in the world. It's so special to be given a headline slot and we’re gonna rock it. Oh, and we might throw in a surprise or two.



See you in the pit.”



Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers commented: “We have been hearing about Reading and Leeds since ever we can remember. Each time we return is a bigger mountain to climb. 2023 serves as no exception. See you at the top.”



Imagine Dragons said: “You never forget your first time playing a legendary festival like Reading and Leeds - there's an energy like nowhere else on the planet. It's an honour to come back and headline after all these years, and we plan to make it something we all remember.”



'Forget Me' hitmaker Lewis said: “I am so, so excited to be one of the headliners for Reading and Leeds Festival. Unreal that last time I played was to a wee crowd in 2018. Can't wait to see you all next year.”