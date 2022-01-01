Taylor Swift's Eras stadium tour to gross $591m in US alone

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' stadium tour is anticipated to make a whopping $591 million in ticket sales in the US alone.

According to Billboard, the pop megastar will become the female with the highest-grossing tour of all time with her 2023 jaunt.

There are still 170,000 tickets to be sold after the Ticketmaster pre-sale debacle of last month, and the publication claims those tickets have an estimated face value of around $37 million, adding to the $554 million from the already sold tickets.

A number of the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker's fans have sued Ticketmaster for "price fixing" and "fraud" after the general sale for the North American run was cancelled due to high demand and insufficient ticket inventory.

According to TMZ, the company is being sued for "fraud, price fixing and antitrust violations", as well as "intentional deception", after scalpers scooped up a large number of tickets.

The lawsuit claims that because Ticketmaster is involved in both the primary ticket sale market as well as the secondary market, they were "eager to allow" scalpers into the presale event.

Ticketmaster issued an apology to Taylor and her fans after the singer revealed she was "p***** off" with how the sales had been handled.

The ticket sales and distribution company was slammed after announcing the cancellation of general sale tickets.

Ticketmaster said in a statement: "We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn’t been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift ‘The Eras’ Tour. First, we want to issue an apology to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets."