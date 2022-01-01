Rosalia releases Cardi B-assisted remix of Despachá

Rosalia has released her Cardi B-assisted remix of 'Despachá'.

The original track was released in July and featured on the deluxe edition of the genre-defying Spanish star's album 'Motomami', which Cardi had gushed over.

She told her millions of Twitter followers: "Loving the Rosalia album…..soooo fireeee.

“Even if you don’t speak Spanish you will get into it.”

Meanwhile, Bebe Rexha previously revealed she sent the 30-year-old singer a song to consider adding her vocals to, but she wanted to be a part of the entire writing process.

The 'I'm A Mess' hitmaker said in 2019: "Rosalia, I'm obsessed with her, I think she's a superstar.

"Her and Billie (Eilish).

"I Respect Rosalia a lot because I sent her a song that I wrote and I wanted to sing it to her and she was like, 'Babe, this is a hit!', but she wouldn't cut it, she wants to be in the room and write with me.

"She wants to be a part of the writing process from start to finish and I really respect her for that."

That same year there were also whispers of Beyonce collaborating with the 'La Fama' hitmaker.

An insider claimed at the time: "She reached out to her recently and they've now arranged to go into the studio together later this year.

"Beyonce featured on J Balvin's 'Mi Gente' in 2017 so she knows how popular Latin-inspired music is right now.

"Rosalia has huge relevance and appeal and they are both super excited about what they could do together."