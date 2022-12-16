The Weeknd releases song for Avatar 2 soundtrack

The Weeknd has released his track from the 'Avatar: The Way of Water' soundtrack.

The 'Creepin' singer has shared the epic tune, 'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength'), on the same day the eagerly-awaited sequel hits cinemas (16.12.22) - 13 years after the original film.

The Weeknd has previously had huge success with his film work - winning a Grammy award and an Oscar nomination for his 2014 tune 'Earned It' from the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' soundtrack.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' features the original film score by the late great James Horner and new work by Simon Franglen, who took over the project after the composer's death in a plane crash in 2015.

The film stars returning actors Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver, and new cast member Kate Winslet.

The latter recently gushed that she was thrilled to reunite with her 'Titanic' director James Cameron on the project, saying: "I absolutely loved the first 'Avatar' movie. The deeper themes it conveys about our declining planet, were extremely poignant, and that mattered to me.

"So, I had no reservations at all. Plus, I was jumping into a well-oiled machine, so I was excited to think that everything they had learned as filmmakers from the first movie, would have only been ironed out and amplified in its second go around. And that's fun!"