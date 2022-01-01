Cardi B celebrates Offset's 31st birthday in Jamaica

Cardi B recently shared some adorable footage of herself and her husband Offset during their Jamaican birthday vacation.



The 30-year-old WAP songstress captured her kayak ride with the Migos star, who turned 31 on Wednesday.



The footage showed Cardi sitting in the front of a kayak and wearing a yellow life jacket, while her rapper husband sat in the back and rowed.



Cardi also panned to her feet at one point, displaying her water shoes and diamond and gold Cuban anklets.



Offset appeared relaxed in another clip while admiring the ocean scenery.



Several hours later, the Bronx native returned to her Instagram profile and published a series of photos in celebration of her husband's birthday.



"Happy birthday my love," she gushed in the caption. "I pray silently and I pray loudly on this post that God bless you & protect you. Thank you for your love to me. I love your 4ever & beyond (sic)."



The trip comes more than a month after Offset's Migos bandmate Takeoff was fatally shot outside a Houston bowling alley on 1 November. Last weekend, he told his Twitter fans that he was "in a dark place" following his friend's tragic death.