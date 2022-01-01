Beyonce's Club Renaissance two-nighter sells out 'within minutes'

Beyonce's two-night ‘Club Renaissance’ event has sold out "within minutes".

The megastar has teamed up with Amazon Music to put on the exclusive experience at a mystery venue in Los Angeles this weekend to celebrate six months since the release of her LP ‘Renaissance’.

Variety reported that fans are invited to "experience ‘Renaissance’ in spatial audio."

It's not known if the 'Cuff It' singer herself will be in attendance, however, she did show up at the New York and Paris 'Club Renaissance' events earlier this year.

Meanwhile, last month it was claimed that 'Renaissance' act II is allegedly an acoustic LP and act III is a collaboration with her husband Jay-Z.

New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan made the claims on Twitter, just in case the micro-blogging app vanished amid speculation the site was shutting down.

He wrote: "Before Twitter goes down, instead of making you follow me somewhere else, I'll just tell you what I've heard about the other 2 acts of Beyonce's 3-part "Renaissance" project

"(2nd act is an acoustic album, 3rd act is a collaboration with Jay-Z) (sic)"

The 'Love On Top' singer is yet to announce the next two parts of the three-part project.

Beyonce received nine GRAMMY nominations for the first act, including the prestigious Album of the Year and Song of the Year prizes.

The 41-year-old superstar is now tied with husband Jay-Z as the most-nominated artist in the history of the awards with a total of 88 each.

Announcing the ambitious project back in July, Beyonce said: "This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.

"It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking.

"A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

Meanwhile, Beyonce is reportedly planning to hit the road in 2023 for a 'Renaissance' world tour.

The 'Irreplaceable' singer last toured in 2018 when she hit the road with her husband after releasing their joint album 'Everything Is Love'.