Tom Grennan releasing 'most personal' track yet

Tom Grennan is releasing his "most personal" single yet in a bid for Christmas number one.

The 27-year-old singer is a contender for the coveted festive top spot thanks to his new track 'You Are Not Alone' and he hopes the "open and raw" song can reach out and offer a "warm hug" to those in need.

He said: “This isn’t just another single to me, it’s far more than that. This is the most personal song I have written.

“I want these lyrics to help other people as much as writing them has helped me.

“I’ve been open and raw in songs before, but when this song started pouring out of me, it was different.

“Whilst Christmas can be a happy time for many, it can also be a time when people feel a deep sense of loneliness, and I hope this song talks to that feeling and gives you that warm hug you might need right now.

“Now, more than ever, we need to look after each other.”

LadBaby had been tipped to land his fifth consecutive Christmas number one for 'Food Aid', a collaboration with Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis that's a remake of Band Aid's classic 'Do They Know Its Christmas' which will raise money for the Trussell Trust and the Band Aid Trust.

But now Tom has joined the race alongside the likes of Stormzy, Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi, YouTube group Sidemen, and boxer Tyson Fury, the result is less certain.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “When LadBaby declared he was in the running once again, the odds went immediately in his favour.

“But new competition is coming from all angles, namely Tom who has a huge following.

“With all these new rivals, LadBaby finally has a fight on his hands.”