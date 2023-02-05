Trevor Noah to host the Grammy Awards for third consecutive year

Trevor Noah is scheduled to return to the Grammys as a host for the third consecutive year.



The Recording Academy announced in a Friday press release The Daily Show host had signed on to host the 65th annual Grammy Awards on 5 February 2023.



Next year’s televised ceremony will mark Trevor’s third consecutive year as a Grammys host.



According to CBS News, the star-studded event will take place at Crypto.com Arena, formerly the Staples Center in Los Angeles.



“I’m super excited to be hosting the #Grammys once again,” the 38-year-old comedian wrote on Instagram after news broke he would be reprising his role. “Three-peat baby!”



Trevor is also set to act as a producer on the awards show, broadcasting live from 5pm Pacific Time on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.



The 65th Grammy Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy.



Ben Winston, Jesse Collins, and Raj Kapoor have signed on as executive producers, with Raj also serving as showrunner.