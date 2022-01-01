Justin Timberlake and Channing Tatum pay tribute to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Justin Timberlake and Channing Tatum have written heartfelt tributes to late dancer and DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show house DJ and So You Think You Can Dance star died by suicide at a motel in Encino, California on Tuesday at the age of 40.

His death sparked an outpouring of tributes from his celebrity friends, and Justin took to Twitter to mourn Stephen's "heartbreaking" passing.

"It's heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors. I've known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community - he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through," he wrote alongside pictures of Stephen dancing. "Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time. You will be missed, Sir. Rest Easy."

Channing, who worked with Stephen on the 2015 movie Magic Mike XXL, shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set and told his Instagram followers that he can't wrap his head around Stephen being gone.

"I have no words. There aren’t any. My head or heart can not understand this. There is just so much… i don’t know where to begin. I love you. I’ll see you again my friend. Until then," he emotionally wrote in the caption.

Their co-stars also paid tribute on social media. Matt Bomer described Stephen as "an absolute light in this world" and "pure joy to be around", Jada Pinkett Smith called him "so sweet, kind and generous", while Joe Manganiello wrote that "there was nothing but light and positivity radiating from him every time we spent time together."

Almost all of those famous faces expressed their condolences to Stephen's family - his wife Allison and their three children - and urged people to reach out if they need help, or to check in with their loved ones.