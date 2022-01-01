Bad Bunny implored to put on free Mexico gig after ticket fraud chaos

Bad Bunny has been implored by Mexicos president to put on a free gig after fans were turned away from his gig due to an "unprecedented number of fake tickets".



Even fans with legitimate tickets for last week's sold-out concert were'n't granted entry due a ticketing error, while there was also overcrowding issues at the 85,000 capacity Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.



And the government is now suing Ticketmaster Mexico and has requested the artist play for nothing for fans as compensation.



President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said they would be willing to pay for partial production costs for a show at the city's Zócalo square.



Speaking at a press conference, he said: “I ask Bad Bunny, I know he is overworked and tired because he works a lot, but I ask him to consider the possibility of coming to Mexico, to the Zócalo. Hopefully he comes.”



Ticketmaster Mexico is to be fined up to 10 per cent of its yearly profit for the massive error.



At the time of the gig, Ticketmaster said: “The inconveniences at the entrances were a consequence of the high unprecedented number of fake tickets which caused crowding of people more than typical.



“The crowding caused confusion and complicated the entrance to the stadium, which led to people with legitimate tickets, not being allowed entry.”



Ticketmaster vowed to prevent future fraudulent sales as it works with the consumer protection agency PROFEC.



It comes after Taylor Swift's fans sued Ticketmaster for "price fixing" and "fraud".



Following the ticket-buying debacle for the superstar's North American 'Eras' tour, which saw Ticketmaster cancel the general sale due to high demand and insufficient ticket inventory, a number of fans are suing the company.



According to TMZ, the company is being sued for "fraud, price fixing and antitrust violations", as well as "intentional deception", after scalpers scooped up a large number of tickets.



The lawsuit claims that because Ticketmaster is involved in both the primary ticket sale market as well as the secondary market, they were "eager to allow" scalpers into the presale event.



Ticketmaster issued an apology to Taylor and her fans after the singer revealed she was "p***** off" with how the sales had been handled.



The ticket sales and distribution company was slammed after announcing the cancellation of general sale tickets.



Ticketmaster said in a statement: "We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn’t been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift ‘The Eras’ Tour. First, we want to issue an apology to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets."