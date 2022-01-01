Iman felt there was a ‘target’ on her head while grieving David Bowie

Iman has opened up about the media attention she received in the wake of David Bowie's death.

While speaking to British Vogue for an interview published on Wednesday, the supermodel spoke out against predatory press strategies used against her and her daughter Alexandria 'Lexi' Jones after the musician passed away at the age of 69 in January 2016.

"We lived a very private life and suddenly it felt like there was a target on mine and my daughter's head," Iman said of the period following David's death. "You had people who would take your picture, sell it and then come to you and say, 'I feel your pain.' And, I'm like, 'No, b**ch, you don't feel my pain, get away from me.'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Iman reflected on the ways David influenced her career choices, such as starting Iman Cosmetics in 1994.

"People always ask me if I influenced him. I didn't," the 67-year-old insisted. "David came to me fully informed."

She continued, "I said, 'Suppose it fails?' And he replied, 'And? If it fails, what do you think is going to happen? You're not going to die of it.'

"You know that there isn't a single Black model who ever goes to a job without having her foundation in her pocket. This is a reason to create."

Iman married the Ashes to Ashes singer in 1992.