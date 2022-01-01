Fall Out Boy send cyrptic postcards to fans

Fall Out Boy have sent cryptic postcards to fans teasing a project.

Patrick Stump and co have been leading fans to the website sendingmylovefrompinkseashellbeach.com to sign up for news with their details.

Upon arrival, a message reads “join us for a tiny sneak peak into our world”.

A button also says: “Do not open before Christmas", seemingly a reference to Fall Out Boy's song ‘Our Lawyer Made Us Change The Name Of This Song So We Wouldn’t Get Sued’ from 2005's ‘From Under The Cork Tree’.

It includes the line: "The ribbon on my wrist says, 'Do not open before Christmas.'"

As for the postcard, it reads: "Greetings from Pink Seashell Beach."

The main message on the other side reads: “I saw you in a bright clear field. Hurricane heat in my head. The kind of pain you feel to get good in the end. Inscribed like stone and faded by the rain: ‘Give up what you love give up what you love before it does you in…'”

'Pink Seashell Beach' could potentially be the lead single from the band's upcoming eighth studio album.

Last month, the emo pop band placed an advertisement in the Chicago Tribune, to tease the follow-up to 2018’s ‘M A N I A’.

It simply featured “FOB 8” and contained the line: “If you build it, they will come”.

In the summer, Joe Trohman revealed the group put a "guitar-based" album "on the back burner".

The 'Dance, Dance' group were planning to go "back to [their] roots" on their next LP but decided to set the songs aside, much to the apparent frustration of the guitarist, who would like to see the band return to their old sound, but in a fresh way.

He revealed: “We were working on some stuff that was guitar-based. I don’t know know what’s happening with it. I think it unfortunately went to the back burner. It would be nice to make a record where the guitar is a little more upfront.

“We did start that way, as a guitar-based rock band, and it’d be cool to go back to those roots. We’d have to find a way to do it that doesn’t sound like Fall Out Boy from 2005. It might be cool for somebody else to do that, but it wouldn’t be cool for us to do it.”

Joe also confessed he wasn't a fan of their last record, expressing his frustration that he would rather make a "cool record" than aim for chart success.

He admitted: “I’d say, ‘I’m gonna extricate myself from this. This is not what I want to do. When you have some stuff together, give it to me. If you want me to throw some ideas on there or whatever, I’ll do it in my recording studio.’

"And I did that a little bit, but overall, I stayed pretty much out of it, more or less.

"'Mania' has some cool ideas and interesting stuff in there. But it didn’t work as well, and I can’t say I love it.

"That’s what leads me, hopefully, to go back to making a record… with guitars, bass, drums, vocal.

"I love synthesizers, synthesizers that we play. We can play music; let’s play the music. Let’s not go for samples. Let’s not try to reach for singles.

"At this point, we’ve had so many hit singles. Do we really even need to reach for singles anymore? I think we should just make a cool record.”