Azealia Banks vows to never tour 'racist' Australia again

Azealia Banks has declared she will never go on tour in Australia again.



The 212 rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to air her grievances about performing Down Under, saying she wouldn't return to the country because it makes her "utterly miserable".



Azealia had a concert scheduled in Brisbane at the Tivoli that night, before the promoter confirmed that it would be cancelled and all ticket holders refunded.



"I'm so sorry you guys. Actually I'm not sorry," she said in a video on her Instagram Stories. "Listen, last time I was in Brisbane and y'all threw s**t on the stage and damn near almost f**king hit me in the face with a f**king bottle of soda or whatever that s**t was."



She continued, "That was the most like racist, most f**king demoralising experience of my f**king life and right now I'm on a really good track."



Saying that she had "enough emotional intelligence to kind of erase room for error before it happens", Azealia added, "I am a beautiful Black woman and I am not going to get in front of some audience of white people for them to be throwing s**t at me."



The songstress addressed "Brisbane" directly, insisting, "I am so not sorry. I am not sorry at all... Y'all are just going to have to take the L and smoke it."



Point Productions later released a statement obtained by Page Six announcing that Azealia's Brisbane show wouldn't be going ahead "due to unforeseen circumstances".



Azealia went through with her concert in Sydney on Sunday and is currently still slated to perform in Melbourne this Sunday.