Gunna released from jail after accepting plea deal

Gunna was released from jail on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a racketeering charge.



The Banking on Me rapper, real name Sergio Kitchens, had been incarcerated since May, when he was arrested along with more than 20 other YSL Records associates for conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.



The 29-year-old entered a pre-negotiated plea on Wednesday and was sentenced to five years, with one year commuted for time served and the remaining four suspended subject to community service and other probation conditions. He was released later that day.



"When I became affiliated with YSL in 2016, I did not consider it a 'gang'; more like a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations," he said in a statement obtained by multiple outlets.



"I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL. An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge. I love and cherish my association with YSL music, and always will."



Gunna then insisted that he has not been cooperating with prosecutors and hasn't agreed to testify or be a witness in any legal proceedings against his fellow YSL associates.



Footage obtained by TMZ showed Gunna leaving Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia and hugging a woman waiting outside.