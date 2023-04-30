Feeder and Jake Bugg to headline Teddy Rocks

Feeder and Jake Bugg will headline the 2023 Teddy Rocks Festival.

The 'Buck Rogers' hitmaker will top the bill at the non-profit event - which raises money for children's cancer charities - for the second time, while the 'Lightning Bolt' hitmaker makes his headline debut at Charisworth Farm in Dorset, with other artists announced on the diverse line-up include The Amazons, Vengaboys, The Reytons, East 17 and Goldie Lookin Chain.

The festival takes place over 28-30 April 2023, and Vengaboys, East 17 and Goldie Lookin Chain will form part of the 10 Year Pop Party being staged to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

Tom Newton, Teddy Rocks Festival founder said: “It has been an absolute rollercoaster taking this festival from the back room of a pub to where it is today. There have been some big lows and some unbelievable highs throughout. We have built an incredible team of volunteers who all share the same passion and vision to do good, so to be here launching our 10th teddy rocks is amazing! I’m really excited to see the event take on the next chapter and provide critical support for children and their families battling cancer.”

Tom launched the event in 2011 after his 10-year-old brother Ted died from a rare bone cancer called Ewings Sarcoma.

It began in the restaurant of The Greyhound pub in Blandford and raised £400, with the money used to fund the first Teddy Rocks event at The Corn Exchange in 2012, which raised £2,500.

In 2013, it moved back to The Greyhound and raised, £6,500, a sum which was more than doubled the following year, with £15,000 raised, rising again to a staggering £24,000 in 2015.

In 2016, the festival changed locations again to incorporate a growing audience and raised £42,800.

By 2017, Teddy Rocks was staged on a site large enough to host parking and camping and raised £42,800.

Since 2018, it has taken place in its current home of Charisworth Farm and to date has raised over £460,000 for charity.

All proceeds from Teddy Rocks Festival go to Teddy20 and other partner cancer charities including Young Lives vs Cancer, Bone Cancer Research and George’s Rockstars.

Find out more at https://teddyrocks.co.uk/. Tickets are on sale now from Ticketek.co.uk.