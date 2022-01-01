Rod Stewart reveals Penny Lancaster is his first wife to go through menopause

Rod Stewart has revealed his wife Penny Lancaster is his first spouse to go through menopause while still married to him.

The 77-year-old musician, who married the model and television star in 2007, detailed how Penny introduced him to the struggles women face when they stop having periods around the age of 45 to 55.

Rod, who supports Penny's campaign Let's #ChatMenopause to raise awareness of menopausal symptoms, went on to encourage other men to help their partners who are going through those hormonal changes.

During an interview with Reader's Digest, Rod said, "I hadn't seen (the menopause) before because my marriages didn't last that long. So Penny was the first."

He recalled how the 51-year-old would get into "blinding fits of rage" while battling her symptoms.

"One night she threw utensils, so me and the boys gave her a hug - and since then she has worked to let people know what it is," he revealed. "Men have to understand, and not just go down the pub."

During an appearance on Loose Women last year, Rod discussed how he found Penny's menopause symptoms "frightening", prompting him to research everything he could about the condition.

"I Googled menopause so much when she was going through it, she was in a fragile situation, I just had to listen and learn and prepare for saucepans being thrown through the kitchen," he explained.

"It was frightening, it wasn't the person I married, she explained it through the tears and we talked it through."

The Sailing singer was previously married to actress Alana Collins from 1979 to 1984 and to model Rachel Hunter between 1990 and 2006.

He and Penny share two sons - Alastair, 17, and Aiden, 11.