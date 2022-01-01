Cher 'not sad' about mother's death because she is 'no longer crying out in pain'

Cher isn't sad about her late mother Georgia Holt's passing because it "set her free" from her pain.

The Believe singer took to Twitter on Tuesday to reflect on her mother's final moments before her death at the age of 96 on Saturday.

"The truth.... She's been Sick,&rallying,she then got bad,She was in so much pain. Finally she coded (had cardiac arrest) on way to Hosp. By time we Got to Hosp....The Woman who Who Was MY KICK A*S MOM was No long Here (sic)," she wrote on Twitter.

The 76-year-old also told fans she was struggling to sleep and one user responded by informing Cher that she had the same problem when her mother passed away.

The veteran singer replied, "I'm not sad.... We set her free. She is no longer crying out in Pain 24/7. She is her happy,funny, Insane, beautiful Self (sic)."

In response to another user, Cher revealed, "She's been so sick so long,The day she died she didn't look like my beautiful crazy mom."

Holt's cause of death has not been released. However, back in September, Cher announced that the singer-songwriter and actress had been hospitalised with pneumonia.

"Sorry I've Been Mia. Mom's Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia," she wrote, adding: "She's Getting Better."

Born Jackie Jean Crouch in 1926, Holt appeared in several TV shows and films in the 1950s, including an episode of I Love Lucy in 1956. She was also the subject of the 2013 documentary Dear Mom, Love Cher and made several TV talk show appearances alongside her oldest child over the years.

Cher is the daughter of Holt and John Sarkisian, who died in 1985.