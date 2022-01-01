Megan Thee Stallion testifies in Tory Lanez's assault trial

Megan Thee Stallion testified in Tory Lanez's felony assault trial on Tuesday.

The Hot Girl Summer rapper, real name Megan Pete, took to the stand in Los Angeles to testify against Lanez, who is accused of shooting her in the feet after a Hollywood Hills party hosted by Kylie Jenner in July 2020.

"I just don't feel good. I can't believe I have to come up here and do this," Pete told a Los Angeles courtroom on the second day of the trial.

In her emotional four-hour testimony, the rapper claimed that she and Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, argued about her decision to leave the party while they were riding in a car with her longtime friend Kelsey Nicole Harris and his bodyguard.

The argument allegedly spiralled out of control when Peterson revealed he had a sexual relationship with Pete in front of Harris, who had a "crush" on him. They allegedly began insulting each other's music careers before the 27-year-old asked to get out of the car.

After she got out, Peterson allegedly yelled "dance b***h" and shot at her feet multiple times as she walked away.

"I'm in shock. I'm scared. I hear the gun going off, and I can't believe he's shooting at me," she said, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Pete then got back in the car and they drove off as she tried to stop the bleeding with towels. Peterson allegedly offered to pay each woman a million dollars to stay silent about the incident.

The Savage rapper did not initially report the shooting, and she expressed regret about coming forward in her testimony.

"I wish he would've just shot and killed me if I knew I was going to have to go through this torture," she shared.

During her cross-examination, Pete told the defence that she had been too "embarrassed" to reveal the intimate nature of her relationship with Peterson before and confessed she has not been friends with Harris since that day.

She also pushed back against the suggestion that somebody else could have fired the weapon.

Peterson, 30, is charged with assault with a firearm, illegal weapons possession and negligent discharge of a gun.

The trial continues.